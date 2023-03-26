Wichita man hospitalized after vehicle crashes into 50 feet of signs, fencing

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is in the hospital after his vehicle crashed into 50 feet of signage and fencing along a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 47.2 on I-35 in Sedgwick Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK Class driven by Loi Tan Huynh, 43, of Wichita, had been headed west on Pawnee St. and failed to negotiate the curve.

KHP noted that Huynh proceeded to crash into 50 feet of Kansas Turnpike Authority fencing as well as signs owned by the City of Wichita.

Officials indicated that Huynh was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

