Wichita man hospitalized after vehicle crashes into 50 feet of signs, fencing

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is in the hospital after his vehicle crashed into 50 feet of signage and fencing along a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 47.2 on I-35 in Sedgwick Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK Class driven by Loi Tan Huynh, 43, of Wichita, had been headed west on Pawnee St. and failed to negotiate the curve.

KHP noted that Huynh proceeded to crash into 50 feet of Kansas Turnpike Authority fencing as well as signs owned by the City of Wichita.

Officials indicated that Huynh was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MedExpress Urgent Care center at 1834 SW Wanamaker is permanently closed.
Topeka Urgent Care facility permanently closed
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
A man has been arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County.
One arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Game time set for K-State Elite 8 matchup
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Pomona man arrested after officials seize meth, fentanyl during bust
FILE
One hospitalized following head-on collision on SE Kan. highway
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts after Florida Atlantic players celebrate after...
K-State reflects on Elite Eight, looks back on historic season
Brandon Blom
Residents mourn off-duty loss of Olathe Police officer