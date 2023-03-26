Sunday forecast: A couple cool days before warming back up

Rain possibly mixing with snow Monday night
By Doug Meyers
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a beautiful start to the weekend and feeling more like late March, it gets cool again today through early next week and feeling more like late February/early March. The good news is it warms back up by the 2nd half of the work week into next weekend.

Taking Action:

  1. Next chance for precipitation will be scattered rain showers Monday night with snow mixing in at times. At this time little to no accumulation is expected and impacts will be minimal however a few elevated road surfaces could get slick early Tuesday morning.
  2. Monitoring a late week storm system that has the potential for storms Thursday-Friday. Timing remains uncertain but if conditions line up right, there could severe weather. Just prepare for the risk for severe storms Thursday and Friday and we’ll fine tune the timing through the first part of the work week.

The unseasonably cool weather returns for 3 days before we end March near or above average for this time of year. While some sun is possible today and tomorrow, it won’t last as long as it would on Tuesday as there will be more clouds than sun.

Normal High: 61/Normal Low: 37
Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds W/N 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows (BELOW FREEZING) in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Can’t completely rule out spotty showers developing after 4pm but most spots will remain dry until after sunset. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Rain/snow mix will develop Monday night…differences in the models exist on how widespread the precipitation will be so we’ll fine tune this detail on Monday.

Meanwhile most models have the precipitation out of the area by sunrise but there is one model wanting to keep the precipitation lingering through mid-morning so we’ll keep an eye on that as well.

Most of Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry before the chance for storms return Thursday. Will keep it dry in the 8 day Thursday for now but the chance will be monitored. Otherwise the chance for storms exists Thursday night into Friday before more stable air moves in Friday night with the risk for t-storms diminishing but rain still remains possible. Again models differ on timing of the storm system so check back daily for updates.

