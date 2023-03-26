Residents mourn off-duty loss of Olathe Police officer

Brandon Blom
Brandon Blom(Olathe Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents are mourning the off-duty loss of an Olathe Police officer after he suffered a medical emergency.

The Olathe Police Department took to Facebook on Friday morning, March 24, to notify residents of the passing of Officer Brandon Blom.

Officials noted that Blom served the department for eight years as a member of OPD’s patrol unit.

OPD indicated that Blom died at his home while he was off duty on Thursday after a medical emergency.

Officials have asked Kansans to keep the Blom family in their thoughts.

