Pomona man arrested after officials seize meth, fentanyl during bust

POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona man is behind bars after ounces of meth, marijuana and what is believed to be fentanyl were allegedly found in his possession.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, March 24, officials with the Drug Enforcement Unit arrested one person after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 4200 block of Arkansas Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that it was assisted by members of the Northeast Kansas Drug Task Force and the STAR Team which include officials from the Ottawa Police Department.

Officials indicated that during the search of the home, about two ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and what is believed to be fentanyl were found. The warrant was the result of a months-long investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said as a result, Lesley Venable, 44, of Pomona, was arrested and booked into the Franklin Co. Jail on the distribution of drugs. Formal charges remain pending.

