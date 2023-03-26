One hospitalized following head-on collision on SE Kan. highway

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHANUTE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he crossed the median of a SE Kansas highway and hit another vehicle in a head-on collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 169 and Highway 39 with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Lincoln passenger car driven by Dennis N. Arterburn, 65, of Tulsa, Okla., was headed south on U.S. 169 as a 2021 Ford pickup towing a trailer driven by Levi B. Stainbrook, 20, of La Cygne, had been headed north.

KHP noted that Arterburn crossed the center line for an unknown reason and Stainbrook attempted to avoid a collision. However, Arterburn hit the trailer hooked to Stainbrook’s pickup.

Officials said the impact caused the pickup to continue north and cross onto the southbound shoulder before both vehicles came to a stop.

KHP indicated that Arterburn was taken to Neosho Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Stainbrook and his passenger, James P. Clement, 23, of Lane, both escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

