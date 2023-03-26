Officials search for information following armed robbery in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a weekend armed robbery in Salina, officials have asked the public to report any information they have or if they recognize the man pictured.

The Salina Police Department says that around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, March 17, officials were called to Hank’s Bar at 116 S. Broadway Blvd. with reports of an armed robbery.

When officials arrived, they said employees reported that the bar had been closed when a white man in a black hoodie, gray University of Kansas sweatpants and a mask over his face entered. He was armed with a black handgun and pointed it at the employees when he asked where the money bag was.

SPD noted that the suspect found the bag and left the area on a bicycle.

Anyone with information about this crime should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

