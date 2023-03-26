Officials remove abandoned vehicle from train tracks near Lawrence

Officials remove an abandoned vehicle from train tracks just east of Lawrence on March 26, 2023.
Officials remove an abandoned vehicle from train tracks just east of Lawrence on March 26, 2023.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle that had been abandoned on railroad tracks east of Lawrence overnight has finally been removed.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, tow services were working to remove an abandoned vehicle from the railroad tracks in the 1500 block between N. 1550 and N. 1500 Rd. just east of Lawrence.

Deputies said they found the suspected driver in Lawrence and started investigating a possible DUI.

As of 8:45 a.m., officials said the vehicle had been removed from the tracks, however, it was quite a challenge.

13 NEWS observed several DUI arrests on the Sunday booking report for Douglas County which may have been connected and has contacted the Sheriff’s Office for further clarification.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MedExpress Urgent Care center at 1834 SW Wanamaker is permanently closed.
Topeka Urgent Care facility permanently closed
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
A man has been arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County.
One arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Game time set for K-State Elite 8 matchup
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Pomona man arrested after officials seize meth, fentanyl during bust
FILE
One hospitalized following head-on collision on SE Kan. highway
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts after Florida Atlantic players celebrate after...
K-State reflects on Elite Eight, looks back on historic season
Brandon Blom
Residents mourn off-duty loss of Olathe Police officer
FILE
Wichita man hospitalized after vehicle crashes into 50 feet of signs, fencing