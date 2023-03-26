Officials remove abandoned vehicle from train tracks near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle that had been abandoned on railroad tracks east of Lawrence overnight has finally been removed.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, tow services were working to remove an abandoned vehicle from the railroad tracks in the 1500 block between N. 1550 and N. 1500 Rd. just east of Lawrence.

Deputies said they found the suspected driver in Lawrence and started investigating a possible DUI.

As of 8:45 a.m., officials said the vehicle had been removed from the tracks, however, it was quite a challenge.

13 NEWS observed several DUI arrests on the Sunday booking report for Douglas County which may have been connected and has contacted the Sheriff’s Office for further clarification.

