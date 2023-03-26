Officials investigate weekend homicide in downtown Topeka

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to investigate a late-morning homicide in downtown Topeka that happened over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department says that just before 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, officials were called to the 1500 block of SE Quincy St. with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD indicated that detectives remain on-scene and the investigation remains ongoing. Officials have no more information to release at this time.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

