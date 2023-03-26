New Mexico man dies after collision with semi on Kansas highway

INGALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A New Mexico man is dead following a head-on collision with a semi-truck along a western Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 93.9 on U.S. Highway 50 - about 2 miles west of Ingalls - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by Alegandro Santiago, 44, of Deming, New Mexico, had been headed west on the highway. At the same time, a 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Rudy Klassen, 37, of Copeland, had been headed east on the highway.

However, for an unknown reason, KHP said Santiago’s pickup veered to the left into oncoming traffic and hit Klassen’s semi-truck head-on.

Officials said Santiago was pronounced dead by medical personnel at St. Catherine Hospital while Klassen escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

KHP also noted that two minors were in Klassen’s semi at the time of the accident, however, no details were given on injuries or identities.

