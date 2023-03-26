Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are on the hunt for a man accused of beating another with a baseball bat and leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The Lawrence Police Department says it needs the public’s help to find Anthony James Richards as he is a person of interest in a recent aggravated battery.

Officials indicated that around noon on Thursday, March 23, officials were called to the intersection near Hobbs Park at 702 E. 11th St. with reports of an injured man.

LPD said the resulting investigation found that the 43-year-old victim had sustained injuries after he was allegedly hit in the head with a baseball bat. The man was taken to LMH Health and then transferred to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Officials noted that Richards is believed to have run from the area and has not yet been found.

Anyone with information on Richards’ whereabouts should call 911 immediately or the LPD non-emergency line at 785-832-7509.

