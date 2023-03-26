Kansas moves onto WNIT Fab Four with win over Arkansas

Kansas women's basketball celebrating win over Arkansas to reach WNIT Fab Four
Kansas women's basketball celebrating win over Arkansas to reach WNIT Fab Four(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks keep their postseason run alive in Allen Fieldhouse, dominating the Razorbacks Sunday afternoon, 78-64.

Western Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska and now Arkansas as KU moves to 23-11.

Holly Kersgieter had a game-high 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals while shooting 50 percent from the floor, including 3-6 from three. Taiyanna Jackson was outstanding per usual. She had a double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and recorded her 100th block of season with four total on the night.

Wyvette Mayberry and Zakiyah Franklin both had 10 points a piece helping Kansas build a 21 point lead in the game and started the game up 15-2 in the first quarter and KU never trailed in the game.

Arkansas did outscore the Jayhawks by nine in the third quarter but they still won by 14.

Kansas now will play Washington on Wednesday, Mar. 29 at Allen Fieldhouse once again with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

