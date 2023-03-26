Kansas bank robbery suspect dies in Oklahoma shootout

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRY, Okla. (AP) — A suspect in a Kansas bank robbery died Friday after a shootout with troopers in neighboring Oklahoma, authorities say.

The suspect in the Wellington, Kansas, bank heist fled south on Interstate 35 into Oklahoma where authorities had been alerted to be on the lookout.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a news release that a trooper spotted the suspect’s vehicle and began chasing it. During the short pursuit, the suspect fired at troopers, who returned fire, the release said.

The chase ended near the intersection of I-35 and U.S. 412 when the suspect fled on foot. The release said more shots then were exchanged and that the suspect died.

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately released. No troopers were hurt.

The patrol said that the shooting is under investigation.

