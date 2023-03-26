K-State’s magical season comes to an end in Elite Eight

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang sirects his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang sirects his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK CITY, NY. (WIBW) - No. 9 FAU won the dog fight between Kansas State Saturday night with a 79-76 win.

This one was a battle to begin, but FAU went on a 10-2 run just before the 10 minute mark in the first half and led 22-18 after a timeout.

FAU’s largest lead was seven in that first half but they did have 12 turnovers but they outrebounded K-State 22-9. FAU shot 53.6 percent from the floor in that first half while the Wildcats shot 48.6 percent.

The Owls led 42-38 at the break but Kansas State quickly got the lead back at 44-42 off a Nae’Qwan Tomlin bucket.

The big story line is how would Markquis Nowell follow-up his masterful performance against Michigan State in the Sweet 16. At the media timeout at 15:30, Nowell had 18 points and nine assists and putting the Wildcats back on top 49-47.

Kansas State went on a mini run and got their lead up to 57-50 after a timeout with 11:36 to go, after Nowell hit a three from the logo and a Nae’Qwan Tomlin layup.

FAU regained the lead at 64-63 after a Vladislav Goldin dunk with just under six minutes to go.

K-State lost some momentum and trailed 72-64 with 2:44 to go but then K-State started to come back and trailed by three after a three by Nowell.

FAU was still holding that lead but Cam Carter came up clutch to bring the game within one, 74-73 with 22 seconds to go. The Owls would sink two free throws to make it a 77-74 game with 17.9 left in the game. Then, Tomlin got a quick two making it a 77-76 games with eights ticks remaining after a K-State timeout.

Michael Forrest sank two free throws to make it a 79-76 game and K-State couldn’t muster anything else with six seconds to go and that was the ball game.

Kansas State started to run into foul trouble as Keyontae Johnson and David N’Guessan both fouled out about a minute from each other. Johnson finished with nine and N’Guessan had two points.

Nowell finished with a double-double, 30 points and 12 assists, Tomlin had 14 points and six rebounds.

FAU had four of their starters score in double figures but turned the ball over 22 times and still managed to get it done.

Kansas State ends their incredible season at 26-10.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

