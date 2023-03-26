Jackson Co. residents scammed by mail-in con artist

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. officials have sent out a warning after some residents were scammed by a mail-in con artist.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, March 24, officials received multiple reports that residents had been scammed through the mail.

Officials indicated the residents received a letter addressed as from an attorney and a partner in a financial organization. The scammer stated there were over $10 million in unclaimed payables on death accounts. The recipient is told to partner with the sender to claim the money.

The Sheriff’s Office has advised residents that the move is a scam and to not partake or make contact with the sender.

“Again, do not provide your personal information or banking information to anyone you are unfamiliar with,” said a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. “Also, it is best not to do business with unsolicited vendors that come to your door such as roofers, driveway repair, painting, tree removal, etc.”

Officials noted it is best to avoid business with those who seek to do so by telephone, mail or the internet. Thorough research should be done before a company is hired.

