Jackson Co. residents scammed by mail-in con artist

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. officials have sent out a warning after some residents were scammed by a mail-in con artist.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, March 24, officials received multiple reports that residents had been scammed through the mail.

Officials indicated the residents received a letter addressed as from an attorney and a partner in a financial organization. The scammer stated there were over $10 million in unclaimed payables on death accounts. The recipient is told to partner with the sender to claim the money.

The Sheriff’s Office has advised residents that the move is a scam and to not partake or make contact with the sender.

“Again, do not provide your personal information or banking information to anyone you are unfamiliar with,” said a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. “Also, it is best not to do business with unsolicited vendors that come to your door such as roofers, driveway repair, painting, tree removal, etc.”

Officials noted it is best to avoid business with those who seek to do so by telephone, mail or the internet. Thorough research should be done before a company is hired.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MedExpress Urgent Care center at 1834 SW Wanamaker is permanently closed.
Topeka Urgent Care facility permanently closed
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
A man has been arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County.
One arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Game time set for K-State Elite 8 matchup
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Pomona man arrested after officials seize meth, fentanyl during bust
FILE
One hospitalized following head-on collision on SE Kan. highway
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts after Florida Atlantic players celebrate after...
K-State reflects on Elite Eight, looks back on historic season
Brandon Blom
Residents mourn off-duty loss of Olathe Police officer