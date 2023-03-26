Information remains scarce as Lawrence officials continue to investigate shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence officials continue to investigate a mid-week shooting, however, information remains scarce.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, officials were called to the area of 15th and Wedgwood Dr. with reports of shots fired.

Officials said multiple 911 calls were received which reported the sound of gunfire. Shell casings were also found in the roadway in the area, however, suspect information remains scarce.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to LPD’s non-emergency line at 785-832-7509.

