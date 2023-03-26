Information remains scarce as Lawrence officials continue to investigate shooting

File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.(Provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence officials continue to investigate a mid-week shooting, however, information remains scarce.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, officials were called to the area of 15th and Wedgwood Dr. with reports of shots fired.

Officials said multiple 911 calls were received which reported the sound of gunfire. Shell casings were also found in the roadway in the area, however, suspect information remains scarce.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to LPD’s non-emergency line at 785-832-7509.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
The MedExpress Urgent Care center at 1834 SW Wanamaker is permanently closed.
Topeka Urgent Care facility permanently closed
A man has been arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County.
One arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Game time set for K-State Elite 8 matchup
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat
Cherryl Delacruz
Topeka teacher faces educators statewide for Kansas Teacher of the Year
FILE
Officials investigate weekend homicide in downtown Topeka
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months