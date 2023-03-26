Fans and Students enjoy the K-State game in Aggieville

By Joseph Robben
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans and students packed Aggieville again tonight for the big game.

Fans packed out the bars to enjoy K-State play tonight. Many students were excited to watch their team including Deuce Vaughn and many more. Fans say no matter how the game was going to go they were going to cheer loud and proud.

”Super exciting I don’t think we’ve been in the elite eight in a few years so it’s definitely exciting it’s definitely something we’re going to tell our kids about so it’s a good time to be down here. K-State we got good kids and everybody rallying with the team.” said Emily Bowman and Breanna Paschke, students.

Many fans said they are already looking forward too next season.

