Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Douglas Co. need the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing almost two months ago.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it needs the community’s help to find Ema Wenger, 17, who went missing from the Lawrence area at the beginning of February.

Officials said Wenger was reported missing on Feb. 6. She has been described as a white female who stands at 5-foot-7 and weighs 120 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Wenger’s whereabouts should report that information to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007 immediately.

