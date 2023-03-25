Washburn picks up the doubleheader sweep over Central Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gorgeous day at Gahnstrom Field called for some wins for the Ichabods.

Both Game one and two ended with a final score of 2-1.

Jaycee Ginter was spectacular on the mound in Game one, tossing seven innings allowing three hits one unearned run and six strikeouts and picks up her 18th win of the season.

Hadley Kerschen had the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to claim the victory.

In Game two, the Jennies struck first but then Washburn plated two off an RBI single in the fourth and that’s all the ‘Bods would need.

Ginter came in relief in Game two and picked up her 19th win and recorded five strikeouts.

Washburn is now 27-5 and they’ve won four in a row.

