United Way of Kaw Valley welcomes new Adopt-a-School partners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southwest Publishing and Ross Elementary School have become United Way of Kaw Valley Adopt-a-School partners.

United Way of Kaw Valley announced Southwest Publishing joins Hill’s Pet Nutrition with State Street Elementary and the duo of US Bank and Clayton Wealth Partners with Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary as corporate participants in the program that connects local employers and area schools.

“Adopt-A-School is a way for companies to create a meaningful volunteer program that directly and consistently benefits their school partner,” said TJ McDonald, Director of Workplace Campaigns for United Way. “With our extensive experience in volunteer coordination, we help Adopt-A-School pairs get the most from their relationship and make the whole process easier.”

United Way of Kaw Valley said Southwest Publishing started working with Ross Elementary in 2020 as part of its newly created Pay It Forward program. Community Engagement Coordinator Renee Franklin said it was important to the company to formalize the relationship now.

“Southwest Publishing has been undergoing a culture change in the way we accomplish our goals,” Franklin said. “Everything from the way we undertake our internal processes to the way we interact with our community. This codification of our ongoing relationship with Ross Elementary allows us to show the community and our clients that we are committed to the growth we claim on paper. It also allows us to partner with the United Way, which is the gold standard in community engagement.”

Southwest Publishing employs more than 400 workers across five shifts. So far, Franklin estimates that about 10% have been able to participate in activities with the school, including a current project to pack snack bags for all Ross Elementary students to have while they are taking their state assessments.

Franklin said the partnership is equally good for Southwest Publishing employees.

“Sometimes in the day-to-day experience of work we can forget that there are people in our own neighborhood whose lives would be enhanced with our engagement,” Franklin said. “Our partnership with Ross Elementary is an opportunity for our entire organization to be cognizant of that and allows us to develop our pride in the fact that we work for such an amazing company!”

When the relationship is established, McDonald noted, the employer and school work closely to identify needs and opportunities for the volunteers. United Way provides back-end support with its TopekaVolunteers.org volunteer management system and by leveraging its connections with agencies and other partners throughout the Topeka community.

Unsurprisingly, projects that benefit the school and its students also benefit Southwest employees, as Ross Elementary and Southwest Publishing are less than two miles apart.

Franklin said that point hit home when one of the employees rode to Ross with her for a project.

“Alex (the employee) had asked about participating in our upcoming volunteer opportunity with Ross (filling treat bags for the students that will be taking State testing during the next several weeks) and I was telling him when to be at my office so we could leave for Ross. He was so excited and kept referencing the Pay It Forward bulletin board I had installed, along with the pictures and descriptions of the various projects we have partnered with Ross on. I asked him why he was so excited, and he shared with me that his daughter attends Ross and he couldn’t wait for her to see him there helping her school. Alex wanted nothing more than for his daughter to be proud of him for being an involved dad, not just for her school but for his company.”

All Franklin could think about after that encounter, she said, was that “even when we step outside of ourselves to be involved, no matter where and how, we are definitely helping our community. But we are, without a doubt, helping ourselves as well.”

Anyone interested in adopting a school can contact McDonald at tmcdonald@uwkawvalley.org or (785) 228-5117.

