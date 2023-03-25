Topeka High’s offense continues to shine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trojans are off to a fast start to begin the spring soccer season picking up another win after defeating Lawrence at Hummer Sports Park, 4-2.

Emporia State commit Avery Zimmerman has been outstanding to begin the season, scoring two goals on Friday night bringing her total to six. Natalie Barnes also added two goals in this match.

Topeka High is 2-0-0.

