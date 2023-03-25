Topeka High’s offense continues to shine

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trojans are off to a fast start to begin the spring soccer season picking up another win after defeating Lawrence at Hummer Sports Park, 4-2.

Emporia State commit Avery Zimmerman has been outstanding to begin the season, scoring two goals on Friday night bringing her total to six. Natalie Barnes also added two goals in this match.

Topeka High is 2-0-0.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Haysville postal worker has been accused of stealing gift cards from the mail.
Postal worker accused of stealing gift cards from mail
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Game time set for K-State Elite 8 matchup
Funeral services have been scheduled for Ximena Perez, a two-year-old girl who was involved in...
Funeral service set for two-year-old hit by a vehicle
The MedExpress Urgent Care center at 1834 SW Wanamaker is permanently closed.
Topeka Urgent Care facility permanently closed
A woman who was reported uninjured was rescued from her sport utility vehicle after it crashed...
Woman rescued from SUV after early-morning crash west of Topeka

Latest News

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) is greeted by guard Markquis Nowell (1) after a play...
K-State prepares for FAU in Elite Eight
K-State prepares for FAU in Elite Eight
Markquis Nowell was featured on the cover of the New York Daily News on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Markquis Nowell declared “King of New York” after record-breaking game
Markquis Nowell declared “King of New York” after record-breaking game
Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider communicates with his players during an NCAA college...
Kansas hosting WNIT Great 8