Soldier Township Fire Department hosts pancake and french toast feed

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Soldier Township Fire Department (STFD) held their annual pancake and french toast feed at Sunrise Optimist Club, located at 720 NW 50th St. in north Topeka, Saturday, March 25 from 6-11 a.m. It was their first pancake feed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Firefighters with the STFD helped serve the community pancakes, french toast, eggs, sausage, orange juice, milk and soda. Food was all-you-can-eat for a free will donation.

“This benefits our department and it benefits the community,” Cole Lucas, firefighter, EMT and event organizer, said. “It’s the first pancake feed back and it was a lot of work to get it all together, but we had a great turnout, had some great food and we appreciate the whole community coming out.”

The Soldier Township Fire Department is located at 600 NW 46th St. in Topeka.

