Saturday forecast: Nice today, rain tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is going to be a great day considering temperatures cool back down for Sunday through Tuesday. Still monitoring a rain chance late this afternoon into tonight where the risk of non-severe t-storms can’t be ruled out so if you’re outside, stay weather aware and make sure you seek shelter if you hear thunder as the danger of lightning will be nearby.

Taking Action:

Take advantage of the nice day with temperatures a couple degrees warmer than yesterday. If you’re out toward central KS, start becoming weather aware on showers and the potential for storms to develop between 4-6pm.

The chance for rain Sunday night has diminished so have taken it out of the 8 day but it is still possible a few spots still may get a brief rain shower, better chance of rain looks to be Monday night.

Late next week’s timing of rain and storms are uncertain so this will be fine-tuned. There is a possibility of strong to severe weather so be ready. Still too early for specific details but it’s always important to prepare.



The overall weather pattern remains near or below average for this time of year for the next 8 days with the coolest stretch occurring Sunday through Tuesday. Other than that more seasonal temperatures are expected. Winds won’t be a major factor either until we get toward the middle part of next week. Gusts around 20 mph at times are possible through Monday but starting Tuesday gusts at least 25 mph will occur.

Normal High: 61/Normal Low: 37 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Slight chance of rain after 5pm out toward central KS. Winds W/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers with a few t-storms possible mainly before midnight with a low chance after midnight. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds W/N 5-15 mph.

Be mindful temperatures will likely be below freezing Sunday night and Monday night…not done yet with winter weather for those gardens. A similar day to Sunday is expected for Monday and Tuesday although with more sun Tuesday. There is a low chance for rain Monday night and can’t completely rule out snow mixing in at times but no accumulation is expected with it.

Once it warms up Wednesday it will likely stay near average for this time of year although models differ on temperatures Friday and Saturday. It is possible it may be warmer than the 8 day indicates.

