Sacred Red Rock Project to be featured at Lawrence Public Library

The project leadership for the Sacred Red Rock Project named Iⁿ'zhúje’waxóbe will be featured for a public presentation at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Lawrence Public Library Auditorium.(KWCH)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The project leadership for the Sacred Red Rock Project named Iⁿ'zhúje’waxóbe will be featured for a public presentation at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Lawrence Public Library Auditorium.

The University of Kansas announced the project was funded by the Mellon Foundation Monuments Project Initiative.

“Led by members of the Kaw Nation in collaboration with the City of Lawrence, University of Kansas, Spencer Museum of Art, Kanza Heritage Society and others, the  Iⁿ'zhúje’waxóbe / Sacred Red Rock Project is focused upon the return and relocation of Iⁿ'zhúje’waxóbe, the red Siouxan quartzite boulder currently located in Robinson Park, Lawrence, Kansas, to the Kaw Nation, who have a centuries-long relationship with the rock and value it as a sacred item of prayer,” said Jay T. Johnson, professor of geography & atmospheric science and director of the Center for Indigenous Research, Science, and Technology.

The University of Kansas said the event will feature presentations from leadership team members, an introduction to the project activity guide and responses to community questions. After the event at the library, audience members are invited to walk over to explore Robinson Park. Snacks will be provided. All participants are welcome.

University of Kansas said more information on the Sacred Red Rock Project, Iⁿ'zhúje’waxóbe, is available on the project website.

For questions and event accommodations, contact Project Coordinator Mandy Frank at mandy.frank@ku.edu.

