One arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Travis Hopp, 46, was arrested around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, March 24 in Jefferson County.
Hopp was arrested with the following charges:
- Traffic contraband in correction/care facility; introduce items on grounds
- Interference with a law enforcement officer
- Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant
- Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance
The bond is set at $25,000.
