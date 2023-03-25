One arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Travis Hopp, 46, was arrested around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, March 24 in Jefferson County.

Hopp was arrested with the following charges:

  • Traffic contraband in correction/care facility; introduce items on grounds
  • Interference with a law enforcement officer
  • Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance

The bond is set at $25,000.

