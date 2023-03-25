One arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Travis Hopp, 46, was arrested around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, March 24 in Jefferson County.

Hopp was arrested with the following charges:

Traffic contraband in correction/care facility; introduce items on grounds

Interference with a law enforcement officer

Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant

Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance

The bond is set at $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.