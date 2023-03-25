Non-profit helps furnish transitional home in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California-based non-profit is taking on its first project in Topeka.

Thanks to organizations like Oxford House, members of the community struggling with addiction are able to get a second chance in society.

“As an addict other people looking in all they see is you’re a drug addict and they don’t see that we’re here trying so hard to do better and just little things like putting things on the wall or having a nice bedroom to come home to with a nightstand or a dresser. It’s the little things that people don’t seem to realize that when you’ve lost everything and you’re trying to rebuild and all you come to an Oxford House with is a bag and you get to walk in and it’s just this beautiful place,” says Laura Herdey a member of Oxford House.

Interior Designer and Pen + Napkin volunteer, Ashley Newman says that second chance all begins at home.

“We find that having a home really helps a lot. People that we work with that we’ve been able to give furnished homes to almost never end up in the system again. It’s a very high success rate of keeping them out of the system because it just makes such a difference,” says Newman.

Pen + Napkin raises funds to furnish and decorate homes for those who can’t afford to.

“It’s going to save this house a lot of money because it’s expensive to open a new house and we get a mildly small loan and it’s not much to open a house. Normally after you pay the deposit and the first month’s rent it’s pretty much gone and so this is going to be a huge help to Oxford House in general,” says Ashley Hennessy, Outreach Coordinator, at Friends of Recovery Association.

Residents at Oxford House say having a decorated home brings a sense of belonging.

“Having Pens + Napkins come and asks us what color preferences and how we want our room decorated and curtains and stuff like that it’s nice. You feel like you’re a part of something,” says Oxford House member, Kari Debella.

“I don’t even know if I can describe the feeling I felt when Ashley first came in and asked me what do you want your room to look like. Do you know the last time someone asked me what I wanted my room to look like I was a little girl and it was my mom? And so just that feeling that somebody cares,” says Herdey.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.