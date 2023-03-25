Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss crown new titleholders

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas were recently crowned during a weekend ceremony on March 19 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Lawrence, Kan.

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas announced Daija Coleman of Atchison received her crown after participating in four judging sessions and many activities throughout a three-day event held March 17-19. The weekend concluded with a formal crowning ceremony where Coleman was chosen as the new titleholder and fellow contestant Magda Carlos-Trevino, of Olathe, was chosen as the runner-up.

The 8th Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas was announced at the ceremony. Olivia Woodard of Goddard will work alongside Coleman in the coming year to empower Kansans with her title.

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas said the crowning ceremony was attended by more than 90 family, friends, and community members. The event consisted of platform speeches by the two contestants and two on-state questions. The audience enjoyed a slideshow of memories from the weekend, a keynote speech from City Attorney for Topeka Amanda Stanley, and a farewell from the 2022 Ms. Wheelchair Kansas Titleholder Marci Clare of Abilene and Little Miss Leslie Lane of Wichita.

Coleman, the new titleholder, has been educating others about disability, perseverance and advocacy since day one. Today, Coleman is a teacher in Topeka, Kan., who deals with Cerebral Palsy. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Washburn University that she earned in 2022. She currently works as a 1st-grade teacher at Jardine Elementary in Topeka. Coleman, originally from Atchison, has been breaking barriers and dispelling stereotypes for many years. While at Washburn, she was involved in the LinC Bonner Scholars Program and received the LinC Bonner Scholar Community Service Medal. She has also been a member of Zeta Tau Alpha and Washburn Next Generation Educators. Coleman has been a substitute teacher, a Peer Educator, and was involved in the National Honor Society, Communities in Schools, is a graduate of the Kansas Youth Leadership Forum, and has had leadership positions within 4-H over the years. Coleman believes that nothing is impossible. She wants to educate others that they have the power and skills to change the world through advocacy.

Woodard, the new Little Miss, is a 12-year-old from Goddard who has a contagious and social personality. She is in 6th grade at Discovery Intermediate. Woodard was born with Spina Bifida, but that hasn’t stopped her from living life to the fullest. She enjoys arts and crafts, tennis, track, baking, and spending time with her family. She is a member of Wichita Adaptive Sports and participates in Catholic Youth Ministry. Woodard wants to change the world to make it more accessible so that she can participate in all activities alongside her friends.

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas said Coleman will serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in Kansas in the coming year. She will strive to educate, advocate and empower all people in the state. Coleman will have the opportunity to travel throughout Kansas educating various age groups about the issues of importance to people with disabilities. She will share her platform of “Why Not Us? Why Not Now? Be an Advocate in Your Community,” which emphasizes the importance of speaking up and advocating for equal access. She will ultimately represent Kansas in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition held in August in Grand Rapids, MI. She will compete for the national title alongside 25 other women from varying states. Woodward will work alongside Coleman to show the capabilities of people with disabilities. She will empower people of all ages, especially young people in Kansas.

To schedule an appearance or presentation by the new Ms. Wheelchair Kansas or Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas, contact Carrie Greenwood, President/CEO, at (785) 633-7255 or via email at mswheelchairkansas@yahoo.com. More information can also be found on the Ms. Wheelchair Kansas website at www.mswheelchairkansas.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.