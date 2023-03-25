Manhattan man arrested for failure to appear following drug crimes

A Manhattan man was arrested for failure to appear following drug crimes.
A Manhattan man was arrested for failure to appear following drug crimes.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested for failure to appear following drug crimes from May 2022.

The Riley County Police Department daily arrest report indicated that on Friday, March 24, officers arrested Eladio Fuentes Alvarez Jr., 44, of Manhattan, around 9:15 a.m. at 1001 S Seth Child Rd.

Alvarez was arrested for failure to appear and booked into the Riley County Jail.

On May 31, 2022, Alvarez was arrested for a slew of drug crimes with the following charges:

  • Distribution or possession with intent to distribute heroin within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant, or cultivate a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Records indicate Alvarez was given a bond set at $100,000.

