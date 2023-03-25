Manhattan man arrested after probation violations in Riley County
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars following alleged probation violations in Riley County.
Riley County Police Department said the subject, Curtis Simms Jr., 24, of Manhattan, was arrested around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, March 24 at 1001 S Seth Child Rd.
Simms was arrested for the following charges:
- 3 probation violations
- Failure to appear
Simms was booked into the Riley County Jail.
The bond is set at $50,000.
