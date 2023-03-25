Local Vietnam-era veterans recognized

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local Vietnam-era veterans were recognized and honored at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard.

Ahead of Vietnam War Observance Day, held every year on March 29, a ceremony was held Saturday morning for Vietnam-era veterans. The event, organized by Ray Rhodd, a retired Lt. Col., was a way to ensure all veterans who served in the war knew they were appreciated.

Antonio Orlando Martinez, a veteran himself, said he loves going to events like this because it allows him to talk and meet others who once served as well.

“Vietnam War veterans,” said Martinez. “We have developed a habit not to talk about it in public. Very seldom do we even tell our own family. And events like this relieve that pressure.”

The ceremony started at 9 a.m. with coffee for the guest of honor, followed by a presentation from Ray Rhodd that talked about the history of the Vietnam War. Every veteran in attendance received a special pin as a small token of gratitude for their service.

