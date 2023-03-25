Local Vietnam-era veterans recognized

Local Vietnam-era veterans were recognized and honored at the Museum of the Kansas National...
Local Vietnam-era veterans were recognized and honored at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard.(WIBW-TV)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local Vietnam-era veterans were recognized and honored at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard.

Ahead of Vietnam War Observance Day, held every year on March 29, a ceremony was held Saturday morning for Vietnam-era veterans. The event, organized by Ray Rhodd, a retired Lt. Col., was a way to ensure all veterans who served in the war knew they were appreciated.

Antonio Orlando Martinez, a veteran himself, said he loves going to events like this because it allows him to talk and meet others who once served as well.

“Vietnam War veterans,” said Martinez. “We have developed a habit not to talk about it in public. Very seldom do we even tell our own family. And events like this relieve that pressure.”

The ceremony started at 9 a.m. with coffee for the guest of honor, followed by a presentation from Ray Rhodd that talked about the history of the Vietnam War. Every veteran in attendance received a special pin as a small token of gratitude for their service.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MedExpress Urgent Care center at 1834 SW Wanamaker is permanently closed.
Topeka Urgent Care facility permanently closed
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Game time set for K-State Elite 8 matchup
A Haysville postal worker has been accused of stealing gift cards from the mail.
Postal worker accused of stealing gift cards from mail
Barry Marcel Johnson
Topeka man convicted of sexually assaulting young teen
A 20-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 35...
One killed Thursday afternoon in I-35 crash in Franklin County

Latest News

The project leadership for the Sacred Red Rock Project named Iⁿ'zhúje’waxóbe will be featured...
Sacred Red Rock Project to be featured at Lawrence Public Library
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), ranking member of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on...
Senators push legislation to improve FAA system outages
A man has been arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County.
One arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 3-25-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 3-25-23