KCPD search for missing 11-year-old juvenile

Missing 11 yr old juvenile, TreVion Brown
Missing 11 yr old juvenile, TreVion Brown(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD search for missing 11-year-old juvenile, TreVion Brown.

Brown was last seen on Thursday evening, wearing a red coat and red pants, leaving on foot from a friends house near 1325 Vine Street in Kansas City, Missouri. Brown is a black male with brown eyes and brown curly hair.

Brown is known to frequent the Metro Bus System to get around. According to Brown’s Mother, he uses the Prospect and 31st street buses the most.

If located, or able to provide any information, KCPD is asking for you to contact the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MedExpress Urgent Care center at 1834 SW Wanamaker is permanently closed.
Topeka Urgent Care facility permanently closed
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Game time set for K-State Elite 8 matchup
A man has been arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County.
One arrested for possession of drugs in Jefferson County
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

File
Kansas bank robbery suspect dies in Oklahoma shootout
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 3-26-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 3-26-23
Precipitation returns Monday night
Cool today through early next week
Many fans said they are already looking forward too next season.
Fans and Students enjoy the K-State game in Aggieville
Fans and students pack Aggieville again for the big game
Fans and students pack Aggieville again for the big game