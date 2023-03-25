Kansas hosting WNIT Great 8

Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider communicates with his players during an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider communicates with his players during an NCAA college basketball gameagainst Texas A&M on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks know their opponent for the Great 8, one that KU fans probably don’t want to hear, Arkansas.

KU has hosted the first three games and now have a chance to make the Fab Four in Las Vegas.

This will be the trilogy as the Razorbacks have beaten Kansas in the Liberty Bowl and now the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks have faced Arkansas eight times in series history, including twice in postseason play, according to Kansas Athletics. The Razorbacks defeated KU 79-63 in the 1998 Sweet Sixteen in Oakland, California, while the Jayhawks defeated Arkansas 75-59 on March 26, 2009, in the second round of the WNIT. The all-time series is tied at 4-4 and Kansas is 3-1 against Arkansas in games played in Lawrence. The last meeting between the two programs was a 71-60 KU victory at Allen Fieldhouse on December 3, 2017, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Kansas is in the quarterfinals of the WNIT for the second time and first since 2009, when the Jayhawks advanced to the championship game.

That game will tip-off at 2 p.m. Central on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

