K-State falls to Washington in Super 16 of WNIT

SEATTLE, WA. (WIBW) - The Wildcats who led by 10 in the third quarter, couldn’t hold down the fort late down the stretch, as Washington moves onto the Great 8 with a 55-48 win.

Gabby Gregory was on fire in the first half with her 12 points coming from beyond the arc on 4-5 shooting. Gregory had a game-high 21 points while adding four rebounds.

Serena Sundell was the only other Wildcat to reach double-figures with 10 and Sarah Shematsi provided eight.

Jaelyn Glenn left the game in the second quarter and had to be carried off the floor. No immediate information was released on her injury.

K-State ends their season at 19-17.

