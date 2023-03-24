Topeka Urgent Care facility permanently closed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka medical center has shut down.

The MedExpress Urgent Care center at 1834 SW Wanamaker is permanently closed.

Signage posted on the building directs patients to an email for any needed medical records, that being medicalrecords@nextcare.com.

Two other locations in Leavenworth and Lawrence remain open.

The Topeka location opened in 2016 to offer health care access in the area without appointments.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.