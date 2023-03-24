Topeka prepares for 8th annual EasterFest

The 8th annual Topeka EasterFest is back for 2023, and bigger than ever at a new location.
By Shayndel Jones

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 8th annual Topeka EasterFest is back for 2023 and bigger than ever at a new location.

C5Alive presents the Topeka EasterFest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Festivities will include a parade on N. Kansas Ave., a Big Egg Hunt, and Fun Fair at Great Overland Station.

Officials said the parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Garfield Park and proceed south on Kansas Avenue to the tracks in NOTO Arts District. The Big Egg Hunt will follow shortly after at Great Overland Station, and the fun fair will continue until 3 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, a health fair, a vendor market, kids’ games, face painting, a petting zoo, inflatables, live music, a cakewalk, and other entertainment.

Major sponsors for EasterFest 2022 include Ernest-Spencer Metals, Kaw Valley Bank, Hutton Monuments, SERVPRO, Patton & Patton, Health & Wellness Magazine, Thornton Place, Big Phil’s Auto, SoulFire Nutrition, Jars of Clay Preschool, College HUNKS Movers, Kansas Fencing, Not Just Referrals group, Lyddon Arts Consulting, Cashmere Popcorn, Leaf Filter, and more. Media partners and sponsors include TV25, WIBW, WREN Digital Media, Majic 107.7, Alpha Media, KFGB 97.7 FM, Metro Voice, and more.

For more information or to volunteer, visit www.TopekaEasterParade.com, email info@C5Alive.org, or call 785-640-6399. Updates can be found at Topeka EasterFest 2023 on Facebook.

