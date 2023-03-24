Topeka man convicted of sexually assaulting young teen
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. jury delivered a guilty verdict Friday for the man accused of sexually assaulting a young teenager.
Barry Marcel Johnson was convicted of aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under 14 and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. The trial last five days.
Prosecutors say police were called to a local hospital July 29, 2019, where a 13-year-old girl reported an adult man she did not know threatened her then sexually assaulted her at her Topeka home. Johnson was located and arrested the next day.
A sentencing date is not yet set. Johnson remains jailed on a $500,000 for the current case, but is listed as non-bondable due to a federal hold.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.