Topeka man convicted of sexually assaulting young teen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. jury delivered a guilty verdict Friday for the man accused of sexually assaulting a young teenager.

Barry Marcel Johnson was convicted of aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under 14 and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. The trial last five days.

Prosecutors say police were called to a local hospital July 29, 2019, where a 13-year-old girl reported an adult man she did not know threatened her then sexually assaulted her at her Topeka home. Johnson was located and arrested the next day.

A sentencing date is not yet set. Johnson remains jailed on a $500,000 for the current case, but is listed as non-bondable due to a federal hold.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.