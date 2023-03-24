Topeka Collegiate hosting special speaker as part of 40th anniversary celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Collegiate school continues its 40th anniversary celebration by bringing an education leader to town for a pair of public events.

Head of School Dr. Lyn Rantz and board member Kareem Thomas visited Eye on NE Kansas to invite people to the presentations from Wanda Holland Greene.

Greene is a nationally-recognized, experienced leader in education, who inspires communities to achieve equity and excellence for all children. She is currently Head of School at Hamlin School in San Francisco.

Presentations from Wanda Holland Greene for the public will be held Thursday, March 30. The first is a luncheon targeted toward business leaders. It will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library. The public is invited to an event that evening at Topeka Collegiate School, 2200 SW Eveningside Dr. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m. with remarks at 6:30 pm.

The events are free, but pre-registration is requested. Register for the business leaders luncheon at this link. Register for the evening school reception and presentation at this link.

Greene also will hold sessions with Topeka Collegiate students and staff Friday, March 31.

(Note: March 30 is the correct date for both public events. We apologize for confusion during the live interview.)

