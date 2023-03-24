Students and fans enjoy the K-State game in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many students and fans enjoyed the Sweet Sixteen game down in Aggieville at Kite’s bar and grill.

“It’s really fun it’s a great environment I think all of our staff have a really good time and its a different dynamic compared to like a more traditional sports bar we allow it to get a little rowdy to have like that energy,” said Jayden Rutler, general manager of Kite’s.

Students have been proud of this year’s team all season long.

“We’re so proud of our cats everyone gathering here it’s just a big moment for our fan base like I said new era Jerome Tang it’s up and coming,” said Griffen Kugler, a student.

Having purple bleed everywhere makes the atmosphere electric.

“It’s a nice atmosphere here and we’ve never seen the cats do this well in the NCAA tournament and it’s just a fun environment everyone is really happy to be here. Yeah, I love it here it’s just a great environment everyone is a k-state fan so everyone cheering for the same team so it’s great,” said Camryn Gossick and Madison Plattner, students.

While enjoying some great food and drinks the fan base really loves to show out.

“Go cats, go cats whooo,” said Gossick and Plattner.

Fans are getting ready to do it all over again this Saturday for the Elite Eight.

