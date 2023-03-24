Stormont boasts achievements in trauma care, breastfeeding support

Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka hospital once again meets standards to give you the best care in an emergency.

Stormont Vail was reverified as a Level II trauma center by the American College of Surgeons. It’s earned the mark since 2009.

Level II is the second-highest trauma level. It requires a trauma response team including certified trauma surgeons, emergency medicine doctors, critical care nurses, lab, blood bank and other staff. Centers also must have support staff to do performance analysis and educational outreach.

Stormont is one of two Level II trauma centers in Kansas. The other is Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Kansas also has three Level I center: The University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City; Wesley Medical Center, Wichita; and Ascension Via Christi Hospital on St. Francis, Wichita.

One of Stormont’s outreach events is coming up Monday, March 27 and is designed to keep older adults on their feet. The ‘Injury Prevention Awareness’ event will include resources and information on topics like preventing falls and increasing driving safety.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. It’s free to register. You can do so at this link.

Stormont and University of Kansas Health System Saint Francis Campus in Topeka also are among several Kansas hospitals earning high marks for supporting moms with breast feeding.

They received the “High 5 for Mom and Baby” premier distinction. Newman Regional in Emporia, Lawrence Memorial, and the Clay Center, Hiawatha and Onaga hospitals also made the list.

Premier status means the hospitals use all 10 evidence-bases practices to increase breastfeeding success and reduce racial and ethnic disparities. Facilities also may receive a regular High 5 distinction for following at least five of the 10 practices.

You can see the list of practices and participating hospitals at this link.

