Special Olympics, First Tee - Greater Topeka team up for special clinic

The "Special-Tee" Golf Clinic will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at Washburn's indoor athletic facility.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka area Special Olympics athletes have a change to take a swing at a new activity.

First Tee - Greater Topeka is hosting their first ever “Special-Tee” golf clinic.

Marcus Miller, First Tee executive director, and Chelsea Huston, a coach with Special Olympics, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event. They also both shared why Special Olympics means so much to them.

Mammoth has signed as presenting sponsor for the clinic. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Washburn University’s indoor athletic facility.

The event will be free for the Special Olympics athletes, and will include lunch, a t-shirt and medals. They ask people to register by March 31. You can register at this link.

The event also is looking for more sponsors. Anyone interested in donating should email chelsea@axealetopeka.com. Any donations above the cost of the event will be split between Special Olympics and First Tee - Greater Topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Haysville postal worker has been accused of stealing gift cards from the mail.
Postal worker accused of stealing gift cards from mail
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Game time set for K-State Elite 8 matchup
Funeral services have been scheduled for Ximena Perez, a two-year-old girl who was involved in...
Funeral service set for two-year-old hit by a vehicle
A woman who was reported uninjured was rescued from her sport utility vehicle after it crashed...
Woman rescued from SUV after early-morning crash west of Topeka
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Hundreds of people braved chilly overnight temperatures as they stood in line for a free dental...
Hundreds turn out for first day of free dental clinic in Topeka
Hanover Pancake House adds robot worker
Hanover Pancake House adds robot worker
Latinas from local middle and high schools gathered to learn about leadership roles in the...
MANA de Topeka hosted 11th annual Hermanitas Conference
Chaz is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Chaz loves his toy - and would love for people to support a “baby shower” for puppies and kittens
Chaz is available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
Chaz loves his toy - and would love for people to support a "baby shower" for puppies and kittens