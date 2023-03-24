Special Olympics, First Tee - Greater Topeka team up for special clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka area Special Olympics athletes have a change to take a swing at a new activity.

First Tee - Greater Topeka is hosting their first ever “Special-Tee” golf clinic.

Marcus Miller, First Tee executive director, and Chelsea Huston, a coach with Special Olympics, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event. They also both shared why Special Olympics means so much to them.

Mammoth has signed as presenting sponsor for the clinic. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Washburn University’s indoor athletic facility.

The event will be free for the Special Olympics athletes, and will include lunch, a t-shirt and medals. They ask people to register by March 31. You can register at this link.

The event also is looking for more sponsors. Anyone interested in donating should email chelsea@axealetopeka.com. Any donations above the cost of the event will be split between Special Olympics and First Tee - Greater Topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.