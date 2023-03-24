Riley County EMS moving to new headquarters

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County EMS headquarters is moving to a bigger facility in the coming years.

The old facility has been there since 1980 leaders say it’s outdated and too small for what they need today. The new facility will hold EMS, administration, station number 1, back dispatch, training, and more. Along with new headquarters, they will also be putting a station in the northern part of the county for better response times. EMS officials say the new facilities will bring many benefits.

”Very, very exciting! We have outgrown that building in so many ways not only with our staff but the size of our vehicles and just the support that goes along with an ambulance service. We can enhance our response and enhance our operations that are exciting for everyone so for the community up there it’s long overdue and they’re excited for this to happen.” said David Adams, director of Riley County EMS.

Construction on the north station will start this summer and headquarters will begin later this year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.