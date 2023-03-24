One killed Thursday afternoon in I-35 crash in Franklin County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Franklin County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:19 p.m. on I-35, about a mile south of Tennessee Road. The location was about four miles northeast of Ottawa.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 GMC pickup truck was southbound on I-35 when it left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. The truck struck a guardrail, continued through the ditch and struck a concrete culvert. The truck then began to roll and the driver was ejected. The truck and the driver came to rest in the north ditch.

The driver, identified as Zebediah S. Harris, 20, of Wellsville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Harris, who was alone in the truck, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

