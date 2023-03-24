MANA de Topeka hosted 11th annual Hermanitas Conference

Latinas from local middle and high schools gathered to learn about leadership roles in the...
Latinas from local middle and high schools gathered to learn about leadership roles in the community.(WIBW-TV)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Latinas from local middle and high schools gathered to learn about leadership roles in the community.

Washburn University and MANA de Topeka hosted over 200 Latina students from around the Shawnee Co. area for the annual Hermanitas Conference. This seminar allows young women in the community to learn about the leaders around them. Kelsy Juarez-Cardenis, an 8th grader at Robinson Middle School, said she hoped to leave the conference feeling determined.

“I hope to get more educated about the community,” said Juarez-Cardenis. “And like what I can do in the future, and like my abilities.”

Juarez-Cardenis said being in a room full of people who speak and look like her lets her know that there are opportunities for Latinos.

“It lets me know that it’s possible for the minority to be accomplish, and we can do stuff like that,” said Juarez-Cardenis.

The seminar is run like speed dating. The special guest leaders went table-to-table and talked about their personal experiences and answered questions from the students, like how they got to their positions. Hermanitas co-organizer Kim Morse stated that the conference benefits these young women.

“The whole purpose of the conference,” said Morse. “Is to empower young women, most of them from underrepresented groups, to think beyond.”

The event came back in full gear after a 2-year hiatus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Morse said it’s one of her favorite events of the year.

“It’s truly one of Topeka’s best days every year,” said Morse.

In addition to the speed dating with professionals, the girls were treated to lunch and a dance party. Washburn University donated two $1,000 scholarships to two lucky attendees. Johanna Avila, a senior at Seaman High School, said she walked out feeling inspired for a better future.

“I’ve always had that dream of becoming someone big,” said Avila. “A leader and knowing somewhere to go.”

