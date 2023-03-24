KS Legislature Wrap: Vaccines, abortion, schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vaccine requirements were the target of one bill advanced before the Kansas Senate adjourned for the weekend.

The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee recommended approval for Senate Bill 315.

The legislation would require schools, employers and other facilities to grant vaccine exemptions without inquiring into the sincerity of the request and remove the meningitis vaccine requirement by public universities for students living on campus.

The Committee also advanced the House’s ‘born alive’ bill.

House Bill 2313 defines “born alive” fetuses as any fetus with a heartbeat, muscle movement or pulsation of the umbilical cord; and requires health care providers present at an attempted abortion to give it care regardless of the circumstance it was delivered. Senators removed a line requiring the provider ensuring hospital transportation stay there for admittance.

The Senate Education Committee paired a couple of school-related bills in the gutted House Bill 2138 to get them in front of the full Senate.

Senate Bill 255 requires school districts to keep transgender students from rooming with students of the gender they identify with.

Senate Bill 304 allows people to appeal against a school board’s decision to close a school. The appeal must be triggered by a petition which would then be brought to the State Board of Education.

The Legislature also announced the House and Senate education committees will meet Monday to work the House Substitute for Senate Bill 83, the education budget proposal. SB 83 is the plan that includes the contentious school vouchers, which would allow private school students to apply for public funding. The House Thursday passed their amended version of the other proposal, Senate Bill 113.

