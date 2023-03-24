K-State advances to Elite Eight

Senior guard Markquis Nowell set an NCAA tournament record with 19 assists in K-State's 98-93 overtime win over Michigan State.(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY. (WIBW) - The Wildcats are moving on to the Elite Eight.

No. 3 Kansas State defeated No. 7 Michigan State 98-93 after outlasting the Spartans in overtime at Madison Square Garden.

Senior forward Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 22 points. He added six rebounds and one assist.

Senior guard Markquis Nowell followed with 20 points and added a game-high 19 assists, three rebounds, and five steals. Nowell’s 19 assists are an NCAA tournament record.

K-State will face the winner of the No. 9 Florida Atlantic-No. 3 Tennessee matchup.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

