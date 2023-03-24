Junior Achievement of Kansas honors 2023 Business Hall of Fame inductees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Junior Achievement of Kansas brought out the community and past honorees Thursday night to recognize the newest inductees into the Topeka business hall of fame at Hotel Topeka.

I was taken aback and very surprised. I’ve been retired for 8 years and so it’s very pleasant and very fun to be recognized for the work I did 36 years at the Topeka Chamber,” says Marsha Sheahan, a retired member of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce.

Sheahan was honored alongside Dan Foltz with KBS Constructors Inc., DL Smith with DL Smith Electrical Construction, and Keith Warta with Bartlett & West.

Laureates are chosen for demonstrating financial literacy, workforce readiness, and entrepreneurship; three pillars Junior Achievement of Kansas seek to teach young entrepreneurs.

Their advice to young leaders in the business world.

Take on new challenges don’t hesitate when new things come along, be curious and stay after it.

“Integrity is the most important thing in your life. It’s a fundamental value to live by. You have to have honesty, trust, respect and loyalty and all those bring ethics within them but if you have those I think you are a well-rounded, honest, truthful, credible businessman,” says DL Smith.

“Take advantage of opportunities that come your way and say yes. Don’t be reluctant to step forward and do something that you love and something that you care about,” says Sheahan.

“Always put yourself in a growing situation. Stretch yourself and improve your communication skills because that’s really what carries your message to your team but also to any future clients and to the public, so always be a lifelong learner,” says Dan Foltz.

