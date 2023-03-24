Jayhawks advance to WNIT Great Eight

Junior center Taiyanna Jackson paced the Jayhawks with 16 points in Kansas' 64-55 win over...
Junior center Taiyanna Jackson paced the Jayhawks with 16 points in Kansas' 64-55 win over Nebraska.(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas women’s basketball team advanced to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) Great Eight.

The Jayhawks defeated the Cornhuskers 64-55 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Junior center Taiyanna Jackson paced the Jayhawks with 16 points while adding 12 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks.

Junior guard Holly Kersgieter and redshirt sophomore Chandler Prater each contributed 14 points and two steals. Prater also recorded a game-high 16 rebounds.

The Jayhawks will face the winner of the March 24 Arkansas-Texas Tech matchup.

