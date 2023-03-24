Hundreds turn out for first day of free dental clinic in Topeka

Hundreds of people turned out for a free dental clinic that opened early Friday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of people braved chilly overnight temperatures as they stood in line for a free dental clinic that opened early Friday in Topeka.

The Kansas Mission of Mercy dental project provided fillings, teeth cleanings and tooth extractions starting at 5:30 a.m. Friday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

Officials said around 700 dentists, dental hygienists and other volunteers came to Topeka from across the state fdor the event, which was sponsored by the Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation.

Some of the attendees told 13 NEWS they drove several hours to come to the event. Individuals came from locations including Hutchinson, Dodge City, Manhattan, Buhler, Lawrence and Norton, as well as Topeka.

The Kansas Mission of Mercy dental project will continue on Saturday, when doors again will open at 5:30 a.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

For more information, visit www.ksdentalfoundation.org.

