Hanover Pancake House adds robot worker

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hanover Pancake House in Topeka has introduced a new worker — a robot.

It acts as a server, busboy and provides entertainment. It has two shelves that transports plates and cups and a tub that can fill ice. It also plays audio, including singing Happy Birthday to those celebrating their birthday.

“It’s new technology that’s coming into the country now,” Scott Albrecht, the restaurant’s owner, said. “The people that are in here tend to like it. They like seeing it go by. Kids love it.”

The robot was designed by Bear Robotics Inc. Albrecht says it uses a pre-made map to navigate itself around the restaurant and cameras to avoid obstacles.

Albrecht describes it as an extra pair of “hands”, and is helpful for the employees. “We haven’t lost any employees and we’re not going to lose any employees,” Albrecht said. “It actually helps employees because they have somebody that can help them now.” Albrecht also pointed out that it’s helpful if employees need to call in sick or if they are short-staffed.

The robot does not have an official name yet, but Albrecht is thinking of doing a naming contest soon.

Hanover Pancake House is located at 1034 S Kansas Ave. in Topeka.

