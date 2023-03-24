Game time set for K-State Elite 8 matchup

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Michigan State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will get the early evening Elite 8 tip time when they take on Florida Atlantic Saturday in New York City.

The NCAA announced the Wildcats and Owls will get underway at 5:09 p.m. CT at Madison Square Garden. The game is assigned to air on TBS.

It will be followed by Connecticut vs. Gonzaga. The winners advance to the Final Four in Houston.

