Game time set for K-State Elite 8 matchup

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will get the early evening Elite 8 tip time when they take on Florida Atlantic Saturday in New York City.

The NCAA announced the Wildcats and Owls will get underway at 5:09 p.m. CT at Madison Square Garden. The game is assigned to air on TBS.

It will be followed by Connecticut vs. Gonzaga. The winners advance to the Final Four in Houston.

