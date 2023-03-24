Friday forecast: Staying cool with spotty showers at times

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cloudy and cool temperatures continue through early next week. While there may be some sun today, the better chance of sun is expected tomorrow. As for rain it will be very hit and miss with the highest chance for rain occurring late Saturday into Saturday night.

Taking Action:

While you may have to dodge some rain at times especially today and Sunday, the better chance of rain is leaning more toward the late afternoon and evening hours with most of the day dry. If you have outdoor plans, keep them, worst case scenario it starts to rains but there is no threat of lightning so you won’t be in any danger.

Monitoring a better overall chance for rain toward the 2nd half of next work week to end March. This will come with a risk of lightning and possibly severe weather. Way too early to know but something to be ready for.



Overall chances of rain through early next week remain low and for those that get rain, it should be light during the day relative to the time between sunset and sunrise. While models differ, think by Monday morning most spots will end up having received 0.20″-0.50″.

Normal High: 60/Normal Low: 37 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Can’t rule out a few shower at times through the day. Better chance does exist after 4pm. Highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers mainly before 1am. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds become light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. There is a low chance for rain to start to move in after 3pm but will keep it dry in the 8 day for now and monitor latest trends on late afternoon rain potential. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds NW/N around 5 mph.

Best chance of rain in the next 4 days will occur Saturday night with spotty showers possibly continuing into Sunday but most of the day is trending dry. Highs will be more in the upper 40s-low 50s to due overcast skies.

There may be another round of spotty rain showers Sunday night and this would have the best chance for snow to mix in with the rain with the colder temperatures so this could lead to a few slick spots Monday morning.

Starting out cool to begin the week but warming up for the 2nd half of the week with rain chances as well as t-storm chances increasing.

